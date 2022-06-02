Steam Deck Docking Station delayed due to parts shortage

Valve announced that it would have to delay its docking station due to part shortages and COVID closures at its manufacturing facilities. The firm stated that it was working to improve the situation, but did not have anything more to say beyond that. Luckily, the delay does not seem to impact the Steam Deck console, as it is being produced in a different factory.

The Valve Steam Deck has been a popular item, with pre-order fulfillments now being promised for sometime after October 2022. Unfortunately, there is now a delay with the Steam Deck Docking Station accessory. Originally slated to make its retail debut at the end of Spring 2022, now it has been postponed indefinitely.

As a bit of silver lining, Valve quietly updated the Docking Station in late April, bringing a number of improvements to the unreleased dock. Originally, the unit had one USB-A 3.1 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, and an Ethernet port. With the update, the new model will offer three USB-A 3.1 ports and an upgrade to a Gigabit Ethernet port. Valve also stated that it will be making improvements to the dock and its compatibility with USB-C hubs and external displays.

While this might seem like bad news, the company has had a run of good news prior to this announcement. Valve announced the official release of Windows 10 and Windows 11 audio drivers. It also launched its partnership with iFixit, making replacement parts and repair guides available for the console. Finally, a stable release of SteamOS 3.2 made its way to consoles, giving users the ability to lower the console’s refresh rate to 40Hz, along with better fan control through the OS itself.

As of now, a new timeline for the release of the Docking Station is unknown. Furthermore, Valve has yet to commit to a price on the device. Hopefully, we will get an update in the coming months, giving Steam Deck owners a bit more clarity on the accessory’s future.

Source: Steam