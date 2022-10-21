Valve has released a new update for its beta channel, which will allow users to look up their console's internal components without having to open it.

Valve is once again delivering a new update for its Steam Deck console, this time, through its beta channel. The update will introduce a new Component Lookup View, which will allow users to check what kind of components are found inside their consoles. As far as major parts go, users will be able to see the manufacturer of the part and also the model number.

While this might not serve a huge purpose for most users, Valve wanted to keep things transparent, giving curious folks a way to see inside their device without actually having to open it up. But at the very least, this should make sourcing parts for a repair easier, just in case you didn't want to go through iFixit, the official parts supplier for Steam Deck consoles. One thing that Valve did note in its latest update is that the parts snapshot is just for the console's initial configuration, and it will not update when and if parts are swapped.

On the stable channel side, Valve has also released an update, bringing a wealth of new features and also fixes. The Quick Access menu has been updated to open the notifications tab, whenever you have a new incoming communication from a friend. Notifications for game invites in the Quick Access menu will be more discrete, with users being able to accept them without having to navigate to the chat window. Additionally, a safe mode has been added that will prevent the Steam Deck from outputting in an unsupported resolution when the console is plugged into an external display.

In addition to the new features, the latest stable channel update will also brings a variety of bug fixes, like addressing an issue with the performance overlay that would still show even though it was turned off. Now, Steam Group chats with longer names will no longer break the layout of the chat screen and two issues with the onscreen keyboard have also been fixed.

If you've been interested in a Steam Deck, now is the perfect time to buy. While the console previously required a reservation and a pre-order to purchase, now, it can be bought without any fuss, as orders are now open to anyone that wants one. The Steam Deck starts at $399 for the base model and can go as high as $649 for the top model.

