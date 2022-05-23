Steam Deck parts and guides are now live on iFixit

After a premature showing, we finally get word that iFixit is now officially supplying replacement parts for Valve’s Steam Deck. In addition to the parts, you’ll now also be able to access Steam Deck guides for repair. Furthermore, iFixit will also offer parts for Valve’s Index VR headset.

The company announced its partnership with Valve, enabling it to offer repair manuals and parts to users across the globe. While modern electronics have become fairly difficult to repair, Valve took the opposite approach, making its device accessible and repairable.

Valve states:



“The Steam Deck team is very excited about this program. We designed Steam Deck to be repairable, and it just makes sense to us to work with iFixit to enable customers to repair and replace parts on their own. ”

But this is something that was on Valve’s mind for quite some time. Valve stated early on that it would offer replacement parts for its handheld console. It was at this time that Valve discussed how iFixit would become one of its part suppliers. Fast forward a few months and this has become a reality, with users now gaining access to parts for their Steam Deck console.

But what makes this repair possible is Valve’s attitude towards the production of the device. The unit is held together with standard Phillips screws, making it easy to access the internals. As for the parts inside, Valve chose to go with some modular parts, allowing users to easily replacement the thumbsticks and upgrade the internal storage. Not every piece is an easy fix, but most parts have been constructed in a way to make it easy to repair or replace.

Parts are available, but key parts like batteries and motherboards are out of stock

In its findings, iFixit does state that the Steam Deck does have some issues when it comes to repairability, with the main problems having to do with the battery, which is glued to the inner shell. There is also the matter of the USB Type-C port, which is soldered to the board. Currently, there are a wide variety of parts available for the Steam Deck, but some of the key components are missing. This includes but is not limited to internal boards and the battery. But, iFixit states that this won’t always be the case, as more parts should come in stock as time passes.

Source: iFixit

Via: The Verge