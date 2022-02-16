iFixit will sell official Steam Deck replacement parts soon

Valve surprised everyone last year when it introduced the Steam Deck, a handheld gaming console with the ability to play many PC games from Steam. The console starts shipping to buyers this month, but Valve is already looking ahead to how repairs and replacements will be handled. Now the company is partnering with iFixit to make the Steam Deck as repairable as possible.

Valve revealed in a community post (via PC Gamer) on Tuesday, “if you watched our Take a look inside Steam Deck video (aka the “please don’t do this” video), you may remember we said certain Steam Deck replacement parts would be available for purchase. Today, we’re announcing that iFixit will be one of the authorized sellers of Steam Deck replacement parts – as well as replacement parts for the Valve Index VR products. We are still hammering out the details, and will be sharing more info on this soon.”

iFixit is one of the most popular destinations for repair guides, replacement parts, and tools, so the company’s new partnership with Valve is certainly good news for Steam Deck owners. iFixit also published its own teardown of the Steam Deck on Tuesday, similar to its recent teardowns of smartphones and other electronics, which is embedded below.

The Steam Deck has custom quad-core CPU with integrated graphics developed by AMD, a 40Whr battery (estimated to provide 2-8 hours of playtime), 16GB of RAM, 64-512GB of storage, a microSD card for adding more space, a USB Type-C port for charging and connecting to external displays, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The initial starting price is $399 for the 64GB model, $529 for the 256GB version (with faster NVMe storage), and $649 for the 512GB version. Valve is also working through popular Steam games to verify compatibility with the Steam Deck, which runs a Linux-based operating system with a limited compatibility layer for Window sgames.