The Steam Deck is one considered of the best portable consoles out there, offering a vast library of games and incredible versatility. Because of the handheld console's appeal, we also get a healthy number of Steam Deck accessories, created by a wide variety of manufacturers. While there are plenty of different options to spruce up the look of your device, the transparent backplate has to take top marks when it comes to customization options.

Luckily, this part is produced by JSAUX, a company pretty well-known for making high quality and reliable accessories. While the company has previously offered them on its website, it only offered a brown color variant. Now, it's announced the availability of more colors, with a total of five new colors being made available through its own website. As far as colors go, we now get crystal, purple, red, blue, and green. Furthermore, these all come priced at $30, so if you're looking to pick it up, you can do so be heading directly to the JSAUX website.

In addition to the backplate, the kit will also include a screwdriver, spudger tool, screws and additional paddle buttons for the rear for added customization. As of now, the new color backplates aren't available for purchase, but the company did share that if you've already ordered a previous color before the announcement, and it has yet to ship, you can change your color. As for the official release, it looks to be February 27. So, if you're looking for a good customization option, this might be just the thing to pick up.

Despite many people getting their hands on the Steam Deck recently, the handheld console has been available close to a year. In this time, the software has seen numerous revisions and updates, with Valve increasing its excellent support to handle the added volume of users. While a new model will eventually come, it's quite a bit off, but we've had some ideas of what we'd like to see in a successor.

Source: JSAUX (Twitter)