Steam Deck hits a milestone with 5,000 verified and playable titles

Steam Deck launched unlike any other console in recent memory; with a huge library of games. Being a handheld PC with the backing of the Steam library meant no waiting for releases. It’s truly a unique product right now, with Valve doing enormous work to get as many of its games as possible running on its Linux-powered SteamOS.

Part of that is the Deck Verified badge that titles can acquire if they meet Valve’s standards. There’s cause for celebration, too, as a huge milestone was just hit with 5,000 games now verified or playable on Steam Deck.

Oh hey, another big milestone – we just passed 5,000 tested Verified and Playable titles on Steam Deck! Plenty more to go (so many games on Steam), but just wanted to take a moment to celebrate! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/el7iBWdEo8 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 30, 2022

5,000 is a monumental achievement in itself, but considering the timeline makes it even more remarkable. Back in early February, there were around 130 verified titles as the first batch of Decks were close to shipping. And Valve is checking all of these games manually to make sure they meet the standards.

What Steam Deck verification means

Getting the coveted badge means a game works the best on Steam Deck, meeting a series of requirements.

Full controller support with appropriate on-screen buttons and automatic on-screen keyboard pop-up when required.

No compatibility warnings and any launchers should be useable with a controller.

Support default resolution (1280 x 800 or 1280 x 720) with legible text and “good” default settings.

Full system support – either native build for Linux or full compatibility with Proton, including anti-cheat.

Valve’s intention is to check the entire Steam library, no small task. There are some games that just flat out don’t work, looking at you Destiny 2. There are also plenty that surprisingly work really well. Apex Legends, including its anti-cheat, is verified, as is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, a personal favorite. Other big hitters include Death Stranding, God of War, and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Verified is the top tier, but below this, the Playable badge means that the game runs well, but may require some user tweaking. Verified games run straight out of the box with no input required. This might mean something such as settings changes, using a custom controller configuration or that there’s a launcher that doesn’t play ball.

These 5,000 aren’t the only playable games, though. There are plenty in the library that do work well on Linux and Steam Deck that Valve just hasn’t got to yet. If you have a Steam Deck or you’re waiting on one, bookmark ProtonDB. It’s a community tool where users provide feedback on how well games work and what you might need to do on your Steam Deck to make them better.

Valve has also been getting along better than expected with building the Steam Deck, moving a number of Q4 orders up into Q3. It’s crazy to think they’re still fulfilling pre-orders all these months on. But those joining later are getting a more mature platform that’s easier to use and packed with verified games.