Key Takeaways Valve has announced a new Steam Deck with an OLED display, a 6nm APU, and Wi-Fi 6E.

The OLED model will also have a 50Whr battery that offers up to 12 hours of use and storage options up to 1TB.

Pricing for the new OLED model will start $549 and will launch on November 16.

The Steam Deck will be two years old come February 2024, and although we've already made a wishlist of what we want to see in the Steam Deck 2, Valve has stated time and time again in interviews throughout the year that a follow-up console won't be making its debut any time soon.

While that might be the case, with a true successor still being far off, the company has introduced a new model of its Steam Deck to hold us over, featuring some exciting improvements like an OLED display, set to make its retail release on November 16.

Steam Deck OLED Steam Deck Screen 7.4-inch (1280 x 800) HDR OLED display 7-inch (1280 x 800) optically bonded LCD display Processor 6nm APU 7nm APU Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 5 Battery 50Whr battery 3-12 hours of use (content dependent) 40Whr battery 2-8 hours of use (content dependent) PSU 45W Power supply with 2.5 meter cable 45W Power supply with 1.5 meter cable Price 512GB - $549, 1TB - $649, 1TB LE - $679

There are three new OLED models with a 512GB, 1TB and 1TB limited edition variant. When it comes to the changes, you're getting improvements across the board like a new OLED display which is slightly larger coming in at 7.4 inches, a 6nm APU, and Wi-Fi 6E. The new OLED model also comes with a 50Whr battery that can provide up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, which is a vast improvement over the original.

In addition to the changes above, the new model comes new internal storage options that top out at 1TB. The 1TB model will come with some other perks as well, like a custom startup movie, carrying case, profile bundle and virtual keyboard theme. The limited edition model will come its own custom startup movie, limited edition case, profile bundle, and virtual keyboard theme.

Of course, with these improvements, you're going to get new pricing with the 512GB OLED variant costing $549, the 1TB model at $649, and the 1TB limited edition costing $679. The Steam Deck will once again be exclusive to the Steam Store and will release on November 16.