Key Takeaways Valve has released SteamOS 3.5.5, providing notable updates to enhance gaming experience on the Steam Deck and improve convenience in various areas.

The update introduces VRR support and image tearing reduction when using a supported Steam Deck dock, as well as improved Bluetooth connectivity and quicker boot-up from sleep mode.

SteamOS 3.5.5 also offers additional features such as automatic mounting of external storage devices, HDR support for compatible displays, and improved default color rendering for the Steam Deck LCD.

Valve recently made a splash with the announcement of the Steam Deck OLED, the latest handheld to join the Steam Deck family. In addition to featuring an OLED screen, the new model also boasts a longer battery life and a new Wi-Fi antenna for faster connectivity. Even if you don’t intend to upgrade to the latest Steam Deck, Valve is set on improving your gaming experience — SteamOS 3.5.5 is now live in the stable channel, and it comes with a slew of notable updates.

Source: Steam

The latest update provides support for the Steam Deck OLED, of course, but that’s not all — Valve laid out all of the details on the Steam site. One of the biggest news is that you can now enable VRR in your display settings to reduce image tearing while gaming, when you use a supported Steam Deck dock, including the official offering from Valve. Indeed, alongside the SteamOS update, there's also new firmware for the Steam Deck Dock enabling VRR support.

When you’re connected to an external storage device, your Steam Deck will now automatically mount it as well for added convenience. Bluetooth connectivity has been improved, and Valve has made it slightly quicker for you to boot up the device from sleep mode. If you’re playing on an external display that supports HDR, SteamOS 3.5.5 will let you enable the feature in your display settings. Additionally, you’ll still get a bit of a boost if you’re sticking with a Steam Deck LCD — Valve has adjusted the default color rendering to emulate the sRGB color gamut. In short, this means that display coloring will be smoother. You can adjust your settings to enhance vibrancy and temperature, or choose the Native profile to go back to how it looked before.

Some of the features that have gone live were initially seen in the September beta. That being said, it doesn’t take away from their notability — or the improvements made to the gaming experience. SteamOS 3.5.5 is now available for download, and the full list of changes can be found on Steam site.