To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Steam Deck, we look at how the device has helped us fall back in love with video games.

I woke up one day and realized that video games weren't for me anymore. It's hard to say why I stopped, but prior to the abrupt end, I was heavily invested in World of Warcraft, playing everyday for hours at a time, raiding with friends late into the night. Maybe it was age, burnout, or perhaps it was the feeling of waking up every morning with blistering headaches — "gaming hangovers," as I called them. Whatever it was, I no longer felt shackled to the world of Azeroth and when the end came, there wasn't any kind of sadness, it was a matter of just canceling the account. After some months, it became clear that it wasn't just World of Warcraft, but gaming in general just wasn't in my blood anymore. So, I sold off my consoles, got rid of my gaming PC, bought a laptop, and just started down a new path.

I've tried and failed to get back into gaming several times, whether it was just some light gaming on mobile phones or making an earnest try with a console, VR, or a new gaming PC. I could never find the joy that would let me just sit back, forget time, and really soak in a game from start to finish. That is, until recently when I completed my first game in quite some time.

Steam Deck makes gaming easy

Valve's Steam Deck will reach its first anniversary on February 25, celebrating the day when the first emails went out to those that reserved the console early. When I read about the Steam Deck for the first time, I was skeptical, but I eventually caved, captivated by the mere thought of accessing my PC gaming library on a handheld console.

It'd take several months to get my Steam Deck, but when it came, I was excited, even delighted. By this time, SteamOS had matured, offering a completely different experience from what I read about in those first few months, and it worked to my advantage.

It isn't about the graphics or frame rates, it's just about having a good time in an easily accessible package.

The best part of the experience was being able to sign in to my Steam account and get instant access to all my games. Previous consoles I tried required you to purchase new games, which meant added cost. Even if I did purchase a game through Steam, it'd never go to waste. I'd be able to play it on a PC if the Steam Deck was at some point discontinued or I switched to another PC. For me, going to a game I purchased years earlier and accessing it on a new, modern machine was a completely revelatory experience. It provided a sense of comfort I wasn't used to with gaming.

While the Steam Deck is a beautiful piece of hardware, its versatility and expandability are what make it captivating. Although having access to my Steam library was great, gaining access to even more was better. So following some simple instructions, I could bring my Epic Games library over or hop onto some classic console games by installing EmuDeck for emulation. The best part is that it was all relatively painless to get working, thanks to Valve and the incredible community. Of course, this is just scratching the surface of what can be done, but being able to jump back into video games easily really helped reinvigorate my passion for gaming.

Getting back into gaming is a work in progress

I still don't play as often as I used to, but the Steam Deck has become the perfect vessel for me. It also helps me to access games while I'm out and about. This is my primary way of gaming now, and whenever I get the itch to play something, I can just turn it on, launch a title, and enjoy it. I've tried playing it docked with a controller, but it isn't the same. There's something about having this technology in my hands and using it for its intended purpose easily. It isn't about the graphics or frame rates, it's just about having a good time in an easily accessible package.

So thank you to Valve for creating something that was, at the time, a huge gamble, and thank you to the community for supporting it. Without these things, I would've never been able to revisit my love of gaming again.