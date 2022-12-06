If you have a Steam Deck and have exhausted your "Verified on Deck" library, did you know that there are other games that are completely playable? "Verified on Deck" games are merely the ones Valve has reviewed and play-tested on the Steam Deck. That's why ProtonDB is a great community resource that allows you to get more from your games library and get a sense of the games that are playable on your Steam Deck, even if they're not verified by Valve.

What is ProtonDB?

ProtonDB simplifies the process of figuring out what games will work and what games won't work on your Deck. All you need to do is give it access to view your Steam library. From there, it will tell you what games are confirmed by Valve as "verified" or "playable." It will also tell you what games have been community-rated. Games that are community-rated go off of user reports, showing you which games you can play on your Steam Deck that you may not have noticed in your library.

Even better is that each game has a mini "forum" of sorts. You can click a game and, for the games that require tweaks, see what's wrong with it and what you can do to improve performance or to make it playable. For example, Assassin's Creed 2 is considered "unplayable," but users on ProtonDB discovered a way to make it work and play properly. It admittedly takes a bit of work, but most people would have simply seen that it was unplayable and skipped it over. Other games, such as Call of Duty: World War II, run completely fine without any tweaks in most cases, though for some reason, Valve has marked it as "unplayable" as well.

In other words, if you want to find more games to play on your Steam Deck, definitely check out ProtonDB. It's an incredibly useful website that I use to find games to play all the time, and it's a valuable resource for any Steam Deck owner. There's even a web browser extension that you can get for both Chrome and Firefox that will show you how games are rated on ProtonDB, too!