Key Takeaways Valve is now making refurbished Steam Decks available for purchase on its webstore.

Refurbished models of the Steam Deck can save customers up to $130.

The refurbished units have been tested and will meet or exceed the performance of brand-new units, although there may be minor cosmetic blemishes.

Over a year after its release, the Steam Deck is still one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the market, thanks to its impressive combination of great performance, excellent software, and fantastic price. Now, Steam Decks aren't cheap by any means, with the base model coming in at $400, but when you compare it to other PC gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally or Ayaneo devices, you're getting an absolute steal. Well, if the original pricing was a bit too rich for your wallet, you'll be happy to know that Valve is now offering refurbished models of its Steam Deck, knocking up to $130 off the original retail price.

Now, the Steam Deck is offered in three different models: 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. For the most part, the major difference between all three is going to be storage. But the 256GB and 512GB models do make use of faster internal storage, and the 512GB model does also come with an anti-glare etched glass screen, and an exclusive carrying case. Valve states that every single refurbished unit has been tested, and all units will either meet or exceed the performance of brand-new retail units.

Since they are refurbished models, Valve does state that there could be minor cosmetic blemishes but this should not affect the quality of the unit. For the most part, if you've been looking to grab a Steam Deck, this is probably going to be one of the best deals out there, saving you up to $130. The 64GB model comes in at $319 (save $80), the 256GB at $419 (save $110), and the 512GB model comes in at $519 (save $130).