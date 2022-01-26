Valve’s Steam Deck will start shipping to buyers in February

Valve made plenty of people excited when it announced the Steam Deck last year, a Nintendo Switch-like handheld console with the hardware and software of a PC. Following a few delays, Valve revealed on Wednesday that it will start shipping the Steam Deck starting next month

A new post on the Steam page for the Steam Deck reads, “the day is almost here! On February 25th, we will be sending out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders. Customers will have 3 days (72 hours) from receipt of their order email to make their purchase, before their reservation is released to the next person in the queue. The first units will be on their way to customers starting the 28th, and we plan to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence.”

Valve has been accepting reservations for the Steam Deck since July of last year, which required a $5 deposit through the Steam Store. People with reservations will start receiving invitations to complete their purchase shortly after 10 AM Pacific Time on February 25, and the invitations will be sent in the same order the reservations will made — for example, if you were one of the first to place a deposit after the announcement, you’ll probably get an email before the end of February.

The company also said in its announcement that Steam Deck buyers won’t be able to change their reservation to a different hardware configuration. If you had second thoughts about buying the cheapest model, and you want to change your order, you’ll have to move to the back of the line.

Valve has been hard at work on the Steam Deck’s software, which is based on Linux and can play select Windows-only games through the Proton compatibility layer. There are also plenty of Linux-native games available on Steam, most of which should be playable on the Steam Deck.