The Steam Deck is an excellent handheld gaming machine, but getting into menus can be a bit complicated. You can save some time thanks to some shortcuts, just like you might on a gaming laptop. There are shortcuts to help reduce screen brightness, force the system to shut down a game, or even take a screenshot.

A lot of these shortcuts depend on the Steam button, also known as the Quick Access button. There are actually two sets of shortcuts, too. You'll find shortcuts in the Game Mode while using Steam and some for Desktop Mode. Let's take a look at all the shortcuts.

Game Mode shortcuts

We're going to start first with Game Mode. There are a few shortcuts here for shutting down a game, bringing up the keyboard, taking a screenshot, and some common mouse-related tasks. At any time, you can see more of these shortcuts by long-pressing the Steam button. Keep in mind that for some of these shortcuts, you might need to hold down the Steam button.

Button Combination Task Accomplished Steam button + R1 Take a screenshot Steam button + X Bring up the keyboard Steam button + L1 Bring up the magnifier to zoom in on the text Steam Button+ up on the left analog stick Increase screen brightness Steam button + down on the left analog stick Decrease screen brightness Steam button + Long press on B Force a game to shut down (if it freezes, etc). Steam button + L2 Right mouse click Steam button + R2 Left mouse click Steam button + right analog Stick Use the right analog stick as a mouse (must continue to hold down the Steam button) Steam button + right touchpad Use the right touchpad as a mouse (must continue to hold down the Steam button) Steam button + right touchpad click Use the right touchpad as a left click Steam button + right on D-Pad Enter Key Steam button + down on D-Pad Tab key Steam button + left on D-Pad Escape key

Desktop Mode shortcuts

If you're using your Steam Deck in Desktop Mode, the buttons on your device will be simulating a keyboard or mouse, so they'll have different functions. Note that your right touchpad will act as a mouse here.

Button Combination Task Accomplished L1 Left Ctrl R1 Left Alt R2 Left mouse click L2 Right mouse click Y Space X Bring up the keyboard B Escape A Return Upper left paddle Left Shift Lower left paddle Windows key or Super key Upper right paddle Page up Lower right paddle Page down D-pad and left analog stick Arrow keys

These might be all the official Steam Deck shortcuts but don't feel limited. You can remap your button bindings in Desktop Mode by going to the Steam app, choosing Settings then clicking on the Controller tab, and choosing Desktop Configuration. You also can create custom Steam Deck keyboard shortcuts at any time by opening the Quick Settings menu, choosing the Shortcuts tab, and then exploring your options.

While you're at it, why not check out our other Steam Deck guides, too? We have a look at the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck, along with other accessories that'll help you out, including keyboards so you don't have to deal with shortcuts at all.