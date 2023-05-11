Quick Links
The Steam Deck is an excellent handheld gaming machine, but getting into menus can be a bit complicated. You can save some time thanks to some shortcuts, just like you might on a gaming laptop. There are shortcuts to help reduce screen brightness, force the system to shut down a game, or even take a screenshot.
A lot of these shortcuts depend on the Steam button, also known as the Quick Access button. There are actually two sets of shortcuts, too. You'll find shortcuts in the Game Mode while using Steam and some for Desktop Mode. Let's take a look at all the shortcuts.
Game Mode shortcuts
We're going to start first with Game Mode. There are a few shortcuts here for shutting down a game, bringing up the keyboard, taking a screenshot, and some common mouse-related tasks. At any time, you can see more of these shortcuts by long-pressing the Steam button. Keep in mind that for some of these shortcuts, you might need to hold down the Steam button.
Button Combination
Task Accomplished
Steam button + R1
Take a screenshot
Steam button + X
Bring up the keyboard
Steam button + L1
Bring up the magnifier to zoom in on the text
Steam Button+ up on the left analog stick
Increase screen brightness
Steam button + down on the left analog stick
Decrease screen brightness
Steam button + Long press on B
Force a game to shut down (if it freezes, etc).
Steam button + L2
Right mouse click
Steam button + R2
Left mouse click
Steam button + right analog Stick
Use the right analog stick as a mouse (must continue to hold down the Steam button)
Steam button + right touchpad
Use the right touchpad as a mouse (must continue to hold down the Steam button)
Steam button + right touchpad click
Use the right touchpad as a left click
Steam button + right on D-Pad
Enter Key
Steam button + down on D-Pad
Tab key
Steam button + left on D-Pad
Escape key
Desktop Mode shortcuts
If you're using your Steam Deck in Desktop Mode, the buttons on your device will be simulating a keyboard or mouse, so they'll have different functions. Note that your right touchpad will act as a mouse here.
Button Combination
Task Accomplished
L1
Left Ctrl
R1
Left Alt
R2
Left mouse click
L2
Right mouse click
Y
Space
X
Bring up the keyboard
B
Escape
A
Return
Upper left paddle
Left Shift
Lower left paddle
Windows key or Super key
Upper right paddle
Page up
Lower right paddle
Page down
D-pad and left analog stick
Arrow keys
These might be all the official Steam Deck shortcuts but don't feel limited. You can remap your button bindings in Desktop Mode by going to the Steam app, choosing Settings then clicking on the Controller tab, and choosing Desktop Configuration. You also can create custom Steam Deck keyboard shortcuts at any time by opening the Quick Settings menu, choosing the Shortcuts tab, and then exploring your options.
