Key Takeaways Valve has previously stated that it will no longer support Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, leaving gamers with older PCs in an unsupported state.

Data collected from opt-in surveys indicate that a very small percentage of Steam users are still using these older operating systems.

Upgrading to a new PC is likely the best option for those who want to continue using Steam, as upgrading to Windows 11 may not be possible for PCs designed for Windows 8.1 or earlier.

In early 2023, gamers on older PCs received bad news when they learned that Valve was going to cut support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in 2024. Valve didn't want to dawdle, giving gamers a strict January 1st deadline to upgrade their PCs. Now that the new year is here, people on older PCs will need to either upgrade or use Steam in an unsupported state.

Steam leaves Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 to the dust

The news comes after Valve noticed a lot of users were moving away from the older operating systems. The company takes opt-in surveys on its user's computers and collects data to better understand what PC gamers are using to play their games. At the time of writing, the Steam Hardware & Software survey for November 2023 revealed that 0.81% of Steam users use Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 combined. Compared to Windows 10's 53.53% share and Windows 11's 42.04% share, it's clear that Valve's attention is better served elsewhere.

As stated on Steam Support:

After [January 1st 2024], existing Steam Client installations on these operating systems will no longer receive updates of any kind including security updates. Steam Support will be unable to offer users technical support for issues related to the old operating systems, and Steam will be unable to guarantee continued functionality of Steam on the unsupported operating system versions.

Unfortunately, any stragglers who want to upgrade their operating systems will be in for a bit of a shock. Back in September 2023, Microsoft fixed a loophole that allowed users to upgrade from Windows 7 to 11 for free. And given the strict hardware requirements for Windows 11, it's unlikely that a PC designed for Windows 8.1 or earlier is modern enough to support Windows 11 natively. As such, it's best to upgrade to a new PC to continue using Steam.