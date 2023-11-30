Key Takeaways Steam will stop supporting macOS Mohave and macOS High Sierra on February 15, 2024.

Users with unsupported macOS versions won't receive technical assistance or security updates from Steam.

32-bit executable games will stop working upon upgrading to macOS Catalina or newer.

Apple no longer pushes updates to macOS Mohave, as it reached the end of support a couple of years ago. However, that didn't stop Steam from continuing to support macOS Mohave and earlier all these years, giving users access to a vast catalog of games. But like every piece of software, Steam on macOS Mohave has its days numbered, as the company has made it official that it'll stop supporting macOS Mohave (10.14) and macOS High Sierra (10.13) come February 15, 2024.

While the end of support doesn't mean Steam will stop working on macOS Mohave and High Sierra, the company doesn't guarantee continued functionality after the cutoff date. Either way, it'll have a direct impact on the user experience. Users with unsupported versions of macOS will be deprived of certain important functionalities and privileges that users of supported macOS enjoy. For example, Steam will not provide any technical assistance when users face any issues on unsupported versions of Macs, nor will it roll out security updates.

Steam announcing the end of support for macOS Mohave and macOS High Sierra also means that when users update their Macs to a newer version, all the 32-bit executable games they played before will stop working immediately. This is because Apple stopped supporting 32-bit applications in macOS Catalina (10.15), released in 2019. Following Apple's footsteps, Steam will not consider games with only 32-bit macOS binaries Mac compatible at the end of this year.

How much of an impact this announcement will have on Steam customers on macOS, you ask? Well, as per Steam, more than 98 percent of its customers are already running macOS Catalina or newer, so the number of people affected is not that large. But those who find themselves in that minority percentage need to update their Macs to macOS Catalina or newer to continue playing games on Steam without much hassle.