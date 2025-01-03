I like my Steam games a lot, and a few of them have attained the coveted title of having an "Overwhelmingly Positive" review score. This is only given to games that achieve at least 95% positive reviews and have over 500 reviews in total. It's usually a hallmark of an excellent game, but not every game that reaches this difficult threshold gets talked about.

As such, I dove through my Steam library and picked out some of the best Overwhelmingly Positive-rated games that, frankly, more people should know about. And yes, I've clocked some hours into each one to ensure they weren't duds.

6 Hypnospace Outlaw

Act out your dream of handing out copyright strikes online - 97% positive reviews

Hypnospace Outlaw offers a peek into an alternate late 90s scene where people can browse the web using a headband while they sleep. This includes a full-blown forum where people post about their hobbies and lifestyles. And because this is around Y2K times, that includes corny MIDIs, an abundance of choppy GIFs, and even digital desktop pets you can download.

Except, you're not the one making posts. You're an Enforcer, and it's your job to find people saying inappropriate things, posting copyrighted material, and using unapproved payment methods to perform transactions. However, the more you dig, the more you uncover the Hypnospace's darker secrets.

5 Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander

Put your ship-building skills to the test - 95% positive reviews

Maybe I'm just not playing enough space games, but I find they usually fit one of two niches. They either have an engaging gameplay loop but you're restricted to pre-set spaceship designs, or the game lets you build whatever you can think of but has less focus on blowing up ships in space.

For me, Cosmoteer gets the best of both worlds. Yes, there are pre-made ships, but each one is constructed out of separate building blocks that you can tear off and replace with more guns. Want more ship? Then stick parts onto it until you get more ship. Just be careful about your module positioning; your ship's crew has to physically walk around it to load guns, power the shields, and do everything else you want your ship to do. It's kind of like FTL: Faster Than Light, but with a focus on sandbox gameplay.

4 Stephen's Sausage Roll

Grilling sausages has never been so cerebral - 96% positive reviews

Okay, bear with me here. Stephen's Sausage Roll sounds like a game for 5-year-olds, but it's anything but. The premise is very simple: you have a fork, and you're presented with a multitude of uncooked sausages. Your job is to grill both sides of every sausage by maneuvering them around the level onto a grill. If you cook the same side of a sausage twice, it burns, and you have to undo the move.

It gets brutally difficult. Like, really, really brutally difficult. Some puzzles require the knowledge of a mechanic you didn't even know existed for hours until you try something "on a whim" and discover that it actually works. Don't let its novel title put you off; this one's a brainbuster.

3 (the) Gnorp Apologue

The rock must pay - 96% positive reviews

(the) Gnorp Apologue has a simple premise. There's a rock, and when you smack the rock, resources spew out of it. You can click the rock to make resources, but instead, you can just hire a small C-shaped creature (called a "gnorp") to headbutt it instead. Except, collecting all the resources that get smacked out is tiring, so you get another gnorp to gather them for you.

The process is a little slow, so you buy more headbutting gnorps and runner gnorps to speed up production. Now the gnorps figure out how to use jetpacks to divebomb the rock. Now the gnorps can become mountaineers to climb atop the mountain of extracted resources and throw down chunks for your runners to grab. But now there are more runners than producers, so you buy a gnorp with a minigun to blast the rock to kingdom come.

(the) Gnorp Apologue is kind of like an idle game for people who don't want to leave a game running for 24 hours straight. There is an ending, and there are a few different strategies to get there, so get training those gnorps.

2 Kenshi

Starting in a desert with only one arm has never been more fun - 95% positive reviews

Explaining Kenshi is really difficult, so here goes. It's a sandbox game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where you can forge your own life. However, the scale of that life depends on how you want to play the game. If you want to explore a single person's adventure through this alien world, you can play a single character and make the decisions that decide who they ally with and what happens to them.

However, you can recruit more people to your cause if you like. So, maybe you want to go with around four characters to do an RPG party system sort of thing. Or, you can bundle together ten people, send them off into the outback, and have them create their own town with a working economy, which will attract traders and bandits alike. You can also decide how difficult your start is, from an upstart with some money under their belt to being dumped in a desert with no food, water, and a missing arm.

1 Caves of Qud

One of the most imaginative roguelikes ever - 95% positive reviews

Finally, I'll wrap up this list with Caves of Qud, which is the main inspiration for this list. It got its official release in December 2024, but I've been plugging hours into this game for years during Early Access. Caves of Qud uses a simple graphics system, which allows the developer to get wild with mutations and monsters without needing to render every little thing. However, a lot of work has gone into making these simple sprites look great, which really adds an extra layer to the game.

The game itself is incredible. The world is full of strange and wonderful things you can interact with, toy around with, and perhaps even befriend. Are you someone who puts their trust in steel swords and armor, or do you throw caution to the wind and rely on mutations to change your body for the better? It's up to you. Just don't be sad when you inevitably bite the dust; there are a ton of weird and wonderful ways you can go out.

So many games, so little time

The truth is, there are so many buried gems on Steam that I don't have time to play them all. Even if I did, this article would likely go on forever. If I missed out on your fave, it's likely because I haven't gotten around to trying it for myself. Regardless, I hope you've found your next favorite game on this list.