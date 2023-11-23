Key Takeaways The latest Steam update makes it easier to play games on your PC with a PlayStation controller, with improved controller support and filtering options.

The Controller-Friendly Hub page and search filters allow you to find games that work with specific controllers, including Xbox, DualShock, DualSense, and more.

Steam distinguishes between full and partial controller support, with full support offering more functionality and a better user experience. PlayStation controller usage on Steam has quadrupled, making these updates especially relevant for PC gamers with PlayStation controllers.

Playing games on your PC with a PlayStation controller is getting a bit easier thanks to the latest Steam update. Valve's latest update for Steam adds an array of improvements to help you find games that work with controllers in general, but also specific controllers, such as PlayStation's DualShock and DualSense models.

First off, on the store side, Steam has an updated Controller-Friendly Hub page, which now lets you filter games based on the kind of controller support, split between Xbox, DualShock, DualSense, or simply all of them. Filters have also been added to search so you can find games that support controllers you own. Additionally, when you go into a specific listing, you can now find specific information about the controller support available for that specific title. This includes compatibility with Xbox and both DualShock and DualSense, including games where certain controllers may only be supported via USB. What's more, there's a new designation for controllers using the Steam Input API, which allows over 200 controllers to be compatible, such as those made for the Nintendo Switch. The information you see here is personalized based on the controllers you've used with Steam recently.

Similarly, the Steam Library page will also now allow you to filter your own games based on the kinds of controllers they support, and when you open the page for one of your games, you'll see a new compatibility section highlighting what controllers can be used with it. Valve has also added a controller customization button next to the play bar allowing you to quickly customize controls to suit your preferences.

Full versus partial controller support

Steam also makes a distinction between full support and partial support for a controller, and Valve explains the difference. To be eligible for a "full support" indicator, games need to allow the player to do "almost all of the common actions" you could reasonably expect to do using that controller. That includes, for example, showing the correct button prompts on the screen to match the controller you're using, as well as being able to navigate the menus and play the game using only that controller. However, full support doesn't mean that a game will use all the features of a controller, like the adjustable tension on the DualSense analog triggers.

Partial controller support, in turn, means that while games are mostly playable with a controller, they may not be immediately understandable to a typical user. Taking the above example, a game may show the wrong button prompt on screen, but you can still use the controller you have, as long as you find the right button that matches the prompt. Alternatively, some games may require a mouse or keyboard to click through a game launcher or menu, but otherwise play fine with a controller.

According to Valve, the number of people playing PC games on a controller has nearly tripled in 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, with PlayStation users specifically account for four times more play sessions than before. 27% of game sessions on Steam this year were from users with PlayStation controllers, with Xbox taking 60% and other controllers getting the remaining 13%. Features like this should significantly improve the experience for controller users, and make it easier for existing console gamers to move over to PC if they want to. It could also be a big deal for Steam Deck users who don't want to hold the entire weight of the system while playing.