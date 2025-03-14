Steam is the go-to game launcher if you are a PC gamer like us. Not only does it have every game you could ever want, but you can also use it to play other games not normally played on handheld consoles. For instance, if done correctly, you can play your PS1, GameCube, and even N64 titles on your Steam Deck. You only need to follow a few simple steps to emulate your favorite games from across the decades on your handheld device.

For this tutorial, we will use EmuDeck to run various retro games on our Steam Deck. This will allow you to access games from older generations, such as the Atari, Genesis, and even the Dreamcast. If done right, you will be able to play your favorite retro titles on the go.

Before we set up EmuDeck on your Steam Deck, you need to prepare a few tools. These will help you set up your Steam Deck to run EmuDeck properly and allow you to download games easily. Gather the following:

SD Card: Be sure to have an extra SD card to store excess games. Depending on the number of games you wish to download, you run the risk of filling up the internal SSD of your Steam Deck. To prevent this, get a spare SD card to store the less-demanding games.

USB-C storage device and transfer cable: This will be used to transfer your ROM and BIOS files.

Keyboard and mouse: A keyboard and mouse are helpful since we will be installing the emulator using the console's desktop mode. This is unnecessary as you can also use the Steam Deck's keyboard, but it is nice to have.

Once you have everything prepared, you can get to work on setting up your Steam Deck with an emulator so you can play those retro titles.

Enable developer mode and adjust your Wi-Fi