After many years, Steam is finally getting a major overhaul, bringing a slick new look along with plenty of new features. Perhaps most important is that the underlying framework has been changed, which will make it easier to deliver updates going forward for the Steam Desktop Client, Big Picture mode, and Steam Deck. Mac and Linux users should feel a difference thanks to the new update adding support for hardware acceleration.

Source: Valve

Valve announced the update through its Steam Community website, sharing all the news, while also providing a large set of visuals and even a trailer. One of the first things users will notice is that Steam really does look all-new. For the first time in years, the app looks modern and also feels much more fluid. This is thanks to a wide variety of changes to the client, with updates to dialogs, menus, fonts, colors, and many more areas.

The notification section for Steam has always been a huge pain point, with the same alerts popping up each time you'd open the app. Valve has finally changed its notification system, showing only new alerts when there actually new notifications, and also allowing users to customize what kinds of alerts are shown. Users can quickly see what's new in the notification tray and also expand it with a new "view all" option.

Source: Valve

The update is also introducing new in-game overlays, giving users the ability to see a brand-new interface while in the game, and there's even a new toolbar that will give users quick access to chat, achievements progress, guides, discussions, a browser, and more. A new Notes feature will allow users to quickly jot down some information while playing without having to exit the game.

Perhaps one of the best things about this feature is that notes will be specific to each game and synced, so it can be accessed at any time, no matter which device you're playing the game on. These notes will also be available on the game details page, just in case you need to reference them while not playing. If having notes in games isn't enough, users will be able to pin guides, discussions, achievements, and even a web browser in-game, giving users easy access to a wide assortment of information.

For the most part, this is an incredible update, which should give users on PC, Mac, Linux, and Steam Deck something to look forward to. If interested, download Steam for your computer or just update your existing client to the latest to experience all the new changes. If you've been a Steam user for some years, this is something you'll want to try out. And if you left Steam because you didn't like the interface, it's definitely now worth giving it another shot.