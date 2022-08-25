Steam remembers it has a prehistoric mobile app, overhauls it in latest beta

If you’re an active PC gamer, you’re probably familiar with the ancient Steam app on iOS and Android. For reference, this mobile app allows users to browse the Steam store, chat with friends, use Steam Guard, etc. At some point, Valve launched a dedicated (and more modern) app for chatting with friends. Unfortunately, though, the new app never supported Steam Guard for two-factor authentication (2FA). This meant users still had to depend on the prehistoric app — which hasn’t been updated in two years — for authentication. Valve has finally acknowledged how outdated the main mobile app is and launched a beta program for iOS and Android users to test an overhauled version of it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Today we’re starting a limited beta of the updated Steam Mobile App. We’ve rebuilt the app on a new framework and modernized the design. (2015 called and wanted their app back.) You’ll still be able to browse the store, get Steam Guard codes, and confirm trades, but now the app comes with QR code sign in, smarter notifications, an improved Library, and multi account support.

The beta app doesn’t only update the user interface, but it also introduces new features — such as QR code sign in. Additionally, Valve has a rebuilt it on a new framework to provide a better performance. To join the beta program and take advantage of the modern changes, you can follow this TestFlight link on iOS and this Google Play link on Android.

At the time of writing, the TestFlight program is out of slots. So you will have to keep an eye open for when someone leaves to take their place. Meanwhile, the Android program is still available for newcomers. Considering that this is a beta, expect to face potential instabilities and unexpected behaviors. Ultimately, if you’re unsatisfied with the experience, you could always roll back to the ancient, stable version of the Steam app — until the redesign is out of beta.

Will you be joining the Steam mobile beta program? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Steam

Via: The Verge