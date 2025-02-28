Any PC gamer worth their salt is already extremely aware of Steam Next Fest, and how it's easily one of the best events Steam runs every year. At least it is in my eyes, because Next Fest is all about getting to download demos for upcoming games, games you might've heard about, or just something you think looks cool.

From big and small studios alike, Next Fest is a great chance to discover new games you would have never played if you didn't have the chance to try them out for free first. The challenge with Next Fest though, is that there are quite literally thousands of games that can be featured in any of the Next Fest events Steam hosts each year. Which is why this list narrows it down to just 10 games that you should absolutely try out, before Next Fest is over.

10 Shotgun Copman

Go to hell, arrest the devil. Sounds easy, right?