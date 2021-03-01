Steam Remote Play Together now supports non-Steam users

Valve has announced that its Remote Play Together feature now allows users to play with friends who don’t have a Steam account. The feature is currently in beta for those who opt into the Steam Client Beta.

Remote Play Together is a feature on Steam that makes it easy to stream local multiplayer games with friends over the internet. Now, you can send users an invite to your game with a link, allowing them to join by downloading the Steam Link app.

According to Valve, there are thousands of games with support for Steam Remote Play Together. You can access your own games that support the feature by clicking the advanced filtering options icon in your library, then selecting Remote Play together under Features. Valve said you could also hit save to create a Dynamic Collection.

Valve shared more details about how the beta feature works:

Invite Anyone with a link and your friend will be invited to install the Steam Link app before connecting. Once installed, Steam Link enables a quick connection to your game session. If your friend has Steam installed, it will instead be used to facilitate the session. One player may be invited to your Remote Play Together game session via link, no Steam account needed. Additional Steam Friends may be invited to your game by right-clicking them in your Friends List, then selecting Remote Play Together.

You can send a link to friends on Windows, iOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi. Valve said that players with their own controllers could immediately join in the fun. If you’re the host and you have your own controller, you can choose to share control of your keyboard and mouse with a remote player in the Steam Overlay.

If you don’t want to use Steam Link, you can try Parsec, which has offered similar features to Steam Link for a long time. Parsec’s service allows users to host a multiplayer gaming session on their PC or by renting one to stream from the cloud.

With the pandemic forcing gamers to stay home, it’s harder to get together with friends to play multiplayer titles. Steam’s latest feature doesn’t quite replace the experience of gaming in-person with friends, but it’s pretty darn close.