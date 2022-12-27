It feels like every company that collects data wants to show you how cool the data it collects on you is, which is why we get features like Spotify Wrapped or YouTube Recap. Valve wants to get a piece of the action though, unveiling its own "Steam Replay" feature for the first time this year. It shows you metrics like your most played games, the number of individual sessions you've launched of a game, and even the split between your PC gaming and your Steam Deck.

It has some pretty cool sharing options to ensure that your friends can see your own replay if you'd like them to, or you can try to hide it from them if you'd prefer instead. In true social media fashion as well, you can even generate images for sharing on different sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and even Pinterest.

Features like these are a lot of fun and allow you to share some of your personality with your friends. While not everyone cares or wants their data to be tracked for these purposes, other people enjoy getting an insight into their own interests and how they stack up to their peers. I also found it interesting to see my playtime split up per month and to see how much more active I was in my gaming hobby towards the start of the year and during the summer versus the last three or so months.

To get to your Steam Replay, there are two ways to do it. You can scroll to the top of the Steam store page and click "New & Noteworthy", followed by "Steam Recap 2022", or you can click the link at the bottom of this article to take you directly there. Either works. Be sure to share some of your stats in the comments!

Source: Steam Replay