Steam’s updated mobile app is now rolling out widely

Valve announced a much-needed revamp for the Steam app for Android and iOS earlier this year in August. At the time, the company released a beta version of the app to users, featuring an updated design and a couple of new features. The app is now finally available for all users, and you can download it by following the Play Store link below.

Built on a new framework, the updated Steam app for Android and iOS offers a new design and some handy new features. While it is a significant upgrade over the previous version, the new design still looks outdated. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the app’s home screen now has three buttons in the top bar to give you quick access to the menu, your wishlist, and your wallet, followed by sections for Featured & Recommended games and Special Offers. The app also has a navigation bar at the bottom that gives you quick access to News, Steam Guard, Notification, and Menu tabs.

As far as new features are concerned, the updated Steam app now offers the ability to log into your account using QR codes. The new sign-in method makes it much easier to log into your Steam account, and it uses two-factor authentication credentials stored on your phone to verify your identity. The app also lets you easily manage your authorized devices, gives you access to your game library, supports trade and market confirmations, and the ability to initiate game downloads to your PC remotely.

In a blog post, Valve states that it’s now working to bring QR code sign-in support to the Steam Deck, add support for more notification types to the Steam app, and bring the Authorized Devices list to the Steam Client and browser.

Source: Steam