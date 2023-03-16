It's hard to believe, but the Steam Deck is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Although the Steam Deck technically launched towards the end of February, Valve is celebrating the moment over the next several days, while also offering a rare discount on the handheld console and compatible games.

For a limited time, you can pick up any of the Steam Deck consoles for 10 percent off. That means you'll be able to grab the base 64GB model for $360, the 256GB model for $476, and the top-end 512GB variant for $584. Naturally, the more expensive it is, the better discount you're going to get. But, if you're looking to just keep things simple, the base model is a good option, considering that you can always add memory using a microSD card. Of course, just be aware that games sizes can be very large, especially if it's a title that's on a larger scale.

In addition to the discounted console, Valve is also offering some discounts on the top 100 games being played on the Steam Deck. For the most part, this is an excellent place to start if you're looking to pick up some great games that will work well on the device. Of course, you're not just limited to games found on Steam, and can even expand to other platforms like Epic Games. And just in case you're worried that a Steam Deck 2 might be around the corner, Valve has stated that this is not on the immediate horizon.

If interested, be sure to pop over to the Steam website, where you can find all the deals mentioned above. You'll want to grab this rare discount while you can, because once March 23 comes to a close, the promotions going to be gone, and we probably won't be seeing another discount on the console any time soon.

Source: Steam