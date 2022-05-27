SteamOS 3.2 makes its way to the stable channel

The next enhancement brought by the update is the adjustments made to the console’s fan behavior. Rather than relying on the BIOS, the new update brings fan control to SteamOS. According to Valve, this means that “overall it’s smarter, more responsive to what’s happening on and inside Steam Deck, and quieter.” The feature has been rigorously tested but Valve is committed to improving it and states that it will continue to be updated, so look out for more changes in the future. Valve has also introduced a change for the console’s audio, allowing users to eke out more sound from the speakers.

As a final note, Valve has stated that they have added Remote Play Together, a feature that will allow players to join in on a game remotely as if they were sitting right next to you. This isn’t part of SteamOS 3.2, but is instead an update to the Steam Client. Unfortunately, for now, this doesn’t apply to all games and is instead limited to a few supported titles.

Source: Steam