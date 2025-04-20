On a surface level, Steam Deck and its SteamOS 3 may not appear to truly offer anything better than gaming on Windows. When considering issues like anti-cheat compatibility and the existence of higher-end Windows-based gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, does the Steam Deck have anything to offer over its competitors? It turns out that there are several reasons I prefer SteamOS 3 to my Windows installation on my gaming PC, and these boil down to the following gaming-centric features.

5 TDP, GPU Clock, and Refresh Rate controls

Per-game system optimization

By far, one of the greatest features SteamOS 3 offers is the ability to set per-game performance profiles. For less-intensive games, you can easily set a TDP limit between 5-7 and the GPU clock at or below 600 MHz to greatly extend battery life without negatively impacting performance. For more intensive titles, these ranges may change more significantly and can require more thorough testing to balance properly. For example, I set my Elden Ring profile on the Steam Deck to target 1.5GHz, 14 Watts, and a 40Hz cap. Overall, though, this grants end users a seamless way to optimize their games for a handheld experience that’s never more than a button press and some screen taps away.

While in-game graphics settings tweaks certainly still matter (particularly for games where settings are synced to the cloud, requiring changes when switching between handheld and PC), these baseline tweaks require far more effort and third-party software to achieve on Windows. On SteamOS 3, though, these features are ready-to-use at all times, making optimizing for the hardware easier than ever. As long as you enable per-game profiles before making these deeper tweaks, you can also run games with the Steam Deck’s default settings and power management and save these tweaks for particularly low-demand or high-demand titles.

4 Integer scaling toggle

Mighty fine pixel art