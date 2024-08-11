Key Takeaways Valve working on expanding SteamOS to other devices, potentially making it available for portable consoles like the ROG Ally.

Employees shifting focus to bring SteamOS compatibility to devices beyond Steam Deck models, according to recent patch notes.

If you're interested in trying SteamOS 3.6.9 Beta, consider switching to the beta build on the Steam Deck.

If you've used one of the many Steam Deck alternatives out there, you'll know that they don't run SteamOS. Usually, they adopt Windows or Android for the operating system, which can still do the job just fine. However, some people wish they could get SteamOS on their handhelds, regardless of the model. Fortunately, it seems that Valve is finally working on getting its portable operating system ready for other devices.

Valve may be working on getting SteamOS onto other devices

Source: Seagate

As spotted by TechSpot, a recent patch note for a SteamOS update hints that Valve may be working on getting the operating system onto other devices. This isn't too big of a surprise, as Valve has stated that it wants to make it so SteamOS can work with devices outside of the Steam Deck. However, its employees have been too busy working away on newer Steam Deck models to pay SteamOS much attention.

Fortunately, it seems that Valve has finally made time for other devices. In the patch notes for the SteamOS 3.6.9 Beta there's this little golden nugget tucked away at the bottom of the "Input" category:

Added support for extra ROG Ally keys

It looks like Valve is gearing up for SteamOS to work with the extra buttons on the ROG Ally. And if that's true, we should hopefully see the operating system officially jump to other portable consoles.

If you liked the look of the SteamOS 3.6.9 Beta build but are unsure of how to get it, why not check out how to switch to the beta build on your Steam Deck and hop right in? And if you want to, you can always install Windows on Steam Deck, even though it's a pretty bad idea.