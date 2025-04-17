Summary Valve enhances SteamOS with new tools for non-Steam Decks.

Valve has been taking the fight to Microsoft on the handheld market recently. The Steam Deck designer has always stated its plans to bring the console's operating system, SteamOS, to third-party devices, and now it's making good on its word. In fact, one could argue that SteamOS has already won the war versus Windows. Now, Valve is aiming to make SteamOS even better with a new update that enhances third-party devices.

In a post on Steam, Valve breaks down what's new for SteamOS version 3.7.3. The update is still in preview, so it's not available for everyone just yet; however, there are a handful of interesting additions for people who own Asus and Lenovo handhelds.

First, the patch is adding support for the power button if you're using an Asus or a Lenovo handheld. This should make it a lot easier to get your device powered up and ready for gaming. The patch also introduces "improved input support" for both brands of handhelds, and while I have no personal first-hand experience with how Asus and Lenovo handhelds perform while using SteamOS, it definitely sounds great.

Here are the full patch notes:

Note: This update is for the Steam Deck Preview channel, and includes new features that are still being tested. You can opt into this in Settings > System > System Update Channel. General Added support for frame limiting with VRR displays (internal and external)

Fixed a crash when no displays are connected

Added support for the power button on Asus and Lenovo handhelds

Improved input support for Asus and Lenovo handhelds read more

It's great to see SteamOS arrive on more non-Steam Deck handhelds over time. Given the sheer number of Steam Deck alternatives out there, it's always good for the consumer to have a choice between which operating system they use, and make it as easy as possible to make the swap if they so desire. However, there are still some things SteamOS needs to achieve before it can truly, finally take down Windows.