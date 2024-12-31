Summary Black Myth: Wukong won Game of the Year 2024 on Steam with three awards total.

Other notable winners include Helldivers 2, Silent Hill 2 remake, and Liar's Bar.

Visit Steam Awards page to see all the results.

With the end of 2024 comes a recap of everything that happened prior, and Steam is no different. For a while now, gamers have been nominating and voting on titles to win the esteemed Steam Awards for 2024. Now that the dust has settled, one game has managed to snag Game of the Year 2024, alongside two more awards.

Black Myth: Wukong takes home three Steam Awards, including Game of the Year 2024

This year, the hit title Black Myth: Wukong won the title of Game of the Year. It's easy to see why: our sister site TheGamer reported on the game's eye-watering player counts and gave it a solid 4/5 score. It didn't stop there, though: it also took home the "Best Game You Suck At Award" and the "Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award."

That's not to say that Black Myth: Wukong was the only notable game from 2024. Helldivers 2 managed to snap up the "Better With Friends Award," which makes a ton of sense, given how the game brought entire friend circles together to defend Super Earth. The Silent Hill 2 remake grabbed the "Outstanding Visual Style Award," proving that it's very hard to outdo the iconic abandoned town aesthetic the game has nailed since the first entry. Plus, the out-of-nowhere viral stream game Liar's Bar won the "Most Innovative Gameplay Award," which is amazing for a game I didn't know existed until it was released in October.

If you want to see all the results, head over to the Steam Awards page and celebrate (or lament) the picks for the year. And if this has encouraged you to upgrade your PC to play Black Myth: Wukong, make sure you don't fall for these terrible purchase decisions.