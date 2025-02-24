Summary Counter-Strike players excel at quick decision-making tasks.

Experts outperform novices by 88.94 milliseconds, showing advantages in encoding and executing responses.

Researchers believe skills from gaming can translate to helping individuals navigate stressful environments better.

It's easy to fall into the trap that video games have no benefits past entertainment, but there has to be more to it, right? It felt like I gained a few IQ points just from playing Baba Is You. Well, the good folk at the University of Sheffield have some good news for Counter-Strike players: your game of choice may help you make decisions faster.

Counter-Strike players are better at formulating and executing decisions

As posted on the University of Sheffield website, researchers teamed up with the esports organization EndPoint to see if veteran Counter-Strike players were better at specific cognitive tasks than newcomers. To achieve this, they gathered a pool of players from different skill levels and measured how fast they could perform simple mental tasks.

The researchers at the University of Sheffield brought on some top minds to help with this. The study includes Dr. Benoit Bediou, a researcher at the University of Geneva who studies how media can influence our thoughts. They also enlisted Naïma Gradi, a PhD student who had a past life under the name "Freyja," a now-retired League of Legends world champion.

The results were pretty promising:

Players with the highest level of expertise - semi/professionals - outperformed novices by an average of 88.94 milliseconds in a simple two choice decision-making task. Computational modelling revealed that this expertise advantage is primarily driven by faster stimulus encoding and response execution.

The researchers also noted that the Counter-Strike veterans were better at gathering evidence in an environment and parsing them into a decision, which means they "have an edge in fast-paced environments where rapid decision-making is vital."

When you think about it, it makes a lot of sense; the game is all about parsing data such as how many members of each team are alive, their current (and possible) location, and potential routes in and out of battle zones. The ability to not only make a good decision but to make it as quickly as possible is key to winning these games, especially at a professional level.

The University of Sheffield researchers feel they can use this data to help people working in stressful environments navigate their daily lives better. It probably doesn't mean that heart surgeons will have to play a few rounds on de_dust 2 before performing an operation, but the researchers do believe they can create basic training tools that people can use to hone their minds and keep them sharp.

