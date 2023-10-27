Key Takeaways SteamVR 2.0 brings feature parity with Steam and Steam Deck, improving consistency across devices and allowing for faster updates.

The update includes better integration with Steam Chat, Voice Chat, and Steam notifications, as well as an enhanced VR-focused storefront.

In addition to bug fixes, smaller improvements include laser pointer smoothing, consistent dashboard styling, and upgrades on Windows, Linux, and Meta platforms.

Although Steam has become pretty much synonymous with PC gaming over the past few years, another platform Valve also offers is SteamVR. The virtual reality (VR) ecosystem is now almost a decade old and fairly mature in terms of features and support, even though the base technology is arguably yet to hit mainstream. Now, Valve has released SteamVR 2.0 with several important updates.

SteamVR 2.0 is more focused on bringing feature parity between the VR platform and its Steam and Steam Deck counterparts; Valve says that "most of the current features" of the latter two are now offered via its latest update. This should improve consistency across its devices, with the company also touting some changes that make it easier to ship new Steam capabilities to SteamVR faster.

In the same vein, SteamVR 2.0 introduces better integration with Steam Chat, Voice Chat, and Steam notifications. You'll also be able to leverage an updated Steam storefront UX with added emphasis on VR titles that are more suited to this platform. Additionally, the keyboard is considerably more advanced now with support for dual-cursor typing, along with new emoji, themes, and languages.

There are tons of other smaller improvements present in this update too, such as bug fixes, laser pointer smoothing, consistent dashboard styling, and enhancements to driver configurations and the Index Controller firmware. In addition to this, specific upgrades have also been made to the SteamVR experience on Windows, Linux, and Meta platforms. You can read the full changelog in Valve's announcement post here.

You can make sure that you have the latest versions of SteamVR by updating your Steam client via Steam > Check for Client Updates. If you run into any issues, make sure to file them in the SteamVR Bug Report forum along with a system report for better traceability.