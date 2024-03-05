SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $92 $160 Save $68 A fantastic mechanical keyboard with excellent tactile feedback, lots of customization options, and impressive built quality. The keyboard also features a small OLED display which can be used to access settings for the keyboard, along with system information, animations, and more. Right now, you can score a discount that drops this down to its lowest price yet. $92 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards have gained a lot of momentum over the past couple of years, offering an improved typing experience over traditional keyboards. While this might not seem like such a big deal, it can be, if you're someone that relies on a keyboard for hours at a time for work or even intense gaming sessions.

While mechanical keyboards offer a lot of benefits, they often come at a high cost, with prices that can reach over $200 for some models. With that said, we've managed to uncover a fantastic deal on this SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical gaming keyboard which is now down to its lowest price ever with a discount that takes 43% off for a limited time.

What's great about this SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical gaming keyboard?

SteelSeries is a company that's been around for quite some time, producing a wide array of high-quality accessories that are geared towards gamers. The brand's SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical gaming keyboard delivers a fantastic tactile experience thanks to its clicky Blue switches that offer excellent feedback and sound when typing. In addition, the keyboard also feels solid and durable, built with aircraft-grade aluminum, providing just the right amount of heft.

In addition to the above, the keyboard also has a small OLED screen that can be used to control the settings of the keyboard. Furthermore, you also get dedicated media controls as well that can be used to control settings on the fly when needed. The keyboard also has a USB port that can be used for charging or data. It even comes with its own magnetic wrist rest to further improve the comfort for long typing sessions.

Since this is a gaming keyboard, you're also going to get RGB lighting, which can be customized with patterns and lighting effects. Overall, this is a fantastic addition to any computing setup. While it's typically priced at $159.99, it can now be had for much less, with a price of just $91.99. So if you've been looking for a new keyboard, be sure to grab this one while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.