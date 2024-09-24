Key Takeaways The SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 is enhanced with OmniPoint 3.0 switches for accuracy, quieter keys, and new features for gamers.

New features like Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, and Rapid Tap improve latency, typing experience, and key stability.

The Apex Pro Gen 3 now has a detachable cable and Double Shot PBT keycaps, available for $239.99.

If you're a big fan of the SteelSeries Apex Pro Series, you owe yourself a look into the Apex Pro Gen 3. SteelSeries has just announced a wide range of updates for the mechanical keyboard, including both hardware and software tweaks to make them even better. Best of all, you can grab one for a pretty agreeable price for a gaming keyboard.

SteelSeries explains what goes into the Apex Pro Gen 3

Image Credit: SteelSeries

As announced on the SteelSeries website, the company discusses what Apex Pro fans can expect from the Gen 3. Some of the fan faves are sticking around, such as the little OLED screen that displays handy information and the beautiful RGB settings. However, the third generation also features some new tweaks to the hardware and software that gamers will appreciate.

First up are the OmniPoint 3.0 switches, which SteelSeries claims will make the keys even more accurate than they already are, while also making less noise. The GG QuickSet feature makes it easier to swap between keyboard profiles, while "Protection Mode" will temporarily reduce the sensitivity of the keys surrounding the ones you just pressed to ensure you don't accidentally perform a misinput. Finally, the Rapid Tap feature takes some of the strain out of getting precise movements in FPS games.

That's not all, though. Here are some other features coming to Gen 3:

Rapid Trigger : This industry-forward feature reduces the latency from your keypresses, as it no longer requires them to fully reset; this will work in concert with Rapid Tap and Protection Mode to give you an edge.

: This industry-forward feature reduces the latency from your keypresses, as it no longer requires them to fully reset; this will work in concert with Rapid Tap and Protection Mode to give you an edge. Improved Keys : Typing on a Gen 3 has a brand new feel. Quieter, smoother, and it just clicks right — we've added per-key lubrication, triple-layer sound dampening, and improved, sturdier stabilizers to kill wobble. Furthermore, new switch tooling also goes a long way with these.

: Typing on a Gen 3 has a brand new feel. Quieter, smoother, and it just clicks right — we've added per-key lubrication, triple-layer sound dampening, and improved, sturdier stabilizers to kill wobble. Furthermore, new switch tooling also goes a long way with these. Fullsize Upgrades: Now the fullsize Apex Pro is brought inline with its younger TKL and TKL Wireless siblings, as it now also features a detachable, braided USB-C cable and Double Shot PBT keycaps.

The keyboard is now on sale for $239.99, so grab one while you can.