Source: SteelSeries SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) $150 $190 Save $40 The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is my favorite keyboard ever, with satisfying adjustable switches and dual actuation making it perfect for gaming and typing. With a $40 discount, it's an even better time to grab yourself one of the best keyboards around. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

If you're interested in taking your gaming to the next level, or you just want an awesome new mechanical keyboard, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has just the thing for you. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, a keyboard I recently reviewed and absolutely loved, is now $40 off, bringing it down from $190 to just $150. There's no better time to get yourself one of these than right now.

Why I love the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL — and why you will too

It was only recently that I wrote my review of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, but I actually used it for months beforehand, and got very familiar with it. This is an absolutely phenomenal keyboard, whether you're into gaming or, like me, just using it for work.

The big selling point of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is that it has OmniPoint 2.0 switches. These are switches that use a magnetic field to detect the distance between the key and the switch on the board. Rather than having a fixed actuation point, you can make it so that the switches actuate at the distance you want, so you get just the right typing experience for you. I have mine set to 2.2mm, but you can choose any distance between 0.8 and 4.0mm so the keys activate when you want them to.

For gamers, it gets even better. You can actually set up dual actuation, meaning most keys can have a secondary function when you press them all the way down. You can set the actuation point for both the first action and the secondary one, so you can make the experience truly your own. I experimented with this in Fortnite and it lets me walk by pressing W lightly, or run by pressing it all the way. This is because I made it so that pressing the W key all the way down presses both W and Shift, and you can do this with almost any key and assign any key combination to it.

Of course, let's not forget the OLED screen here, which you can customize with any custom image or animation you want (in black and white). There are even apps that let you see information in real-time on the screen, such as notifications from Discord. And of course, the RGB lighting adds a touch of personality. You can fully customize it with per-key settings, but I actually like the default pink and blue color scheme a lot.

The keyboard does lack swappable switches — after all, these switches are unique and custom — but you can swap the keycaps using the included keycap removal tool. It's really use to use and always stored inside the keyboard itself, so you never have to worry. SteelSeries actually sells their own PrismCaps keycaps that help the RGB lights shine even more, and I've been seriously considering getting some for myself. But you don't have to, the keyboard looks great as it is.

Even at its full price, I'd already recommend the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, but now that you can get $40 off, you absolutely shouldn't miss that opportunity. And if you want more parts for your PC setup, we have a great roundup of PC accessory Prime Day deals so you can save even more!