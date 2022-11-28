SteelSeries Arctis 7 Plus wireless headphones are some of the best the company has to offer, now, they are 42% off for Cyber Monday.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 - Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset $99.99 $169.99 Save $70 The best wireless headset that SteelSeries has to offer, compatible with your PC, console, or even smartphone. $99.99 at Amazon

We've seen some pretty good deals over the past couple of days during Black Friday, but now that the weekend has come to a close, it's time to move on to Cyber Monday sales. There have been plenty of great PC deals so far, but this new discount on one of the top wireless headphones in the SteelSeries lineup has got to take the cake. The wireless headphones are now $70 off, bringing them down to just $99 for a limited time.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 Plus wireless headphones are not only sleek and stylish but also comfortable to wear, thanks to their over-the-ear design. What makes these headphones great is their versatility, you can connect up to pretty much any kind of device, and with its lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio signal, you get the best possible connection.

The headphones also include an Arctis ClearCast bidirectional microphone that can deliver "studio-quality voice clarity" and also offers the ability to cancel out background noise. It also supports DTS surround sound, allowing you to pinpoint noises with extreme accuracy. There's also a ChatMix dial that will allow you to adjust the sound of your chat and game on the fly without having to touch any settings on your computer.

With up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, it can last all day. Also, one other detail that ensures your headphones will stay fresh is that SteelSeries offers replacement parts for the headphones, like leather cups, velour ear cushions, replacement headbands, a wireless transmitter, and more. If you have a game console, mobile phone, or PC and are looking for a great set of headphones that can do it all, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Plus wireless headphones will be for you.