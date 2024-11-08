SteelSeries is by no means a stranger to audio. The Arctis line of over-ear gaming headphones has been a favorite of mine for quite some time, providing a comfortable, great sounding experience. Now, SteelSeries has more grandiose plans for their newest launch. The Arctis GameBuds are aimed at the gamer who needs an audio device not just for gaming, but for all-day use.

The wireless earbud market is littered with options, with the best options usually coming courtesy of the manufacturer of your phone. The GameBuds are trying to make a case for being your silver bullet for any audio occasion. However, trying to usurp the creature comforts of device ecosystems is a tough task for what are still, at their core, gaming headphones.

About this review: SteelSeries provided a review unit of the Arctis GameBuds for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds 7.5 / 10 The Arctis GameBuds are SteelSeries' first foray into wireless gaming earbuds. With 2.4 GHz Wireless along with Bluetooth, SteelSeries intends these to be your all-day audio device for both gaming and daily wear. For gaming, the soundstage provided by the GameBuds is excellent, but for general use, I found myself missing my non-gaming buds. Pros Soundstage for gaming is on par with over-ear headsets

Excellent 10 hour battery life

Quick-switch Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless

ANC works as expected Cons Transparency mode left a lot to be desired

The "GG" desktop software is bloated, but thankfully isn't needed after configuration

Comfort could be better, at least for my ear shape

Microphone quality is good enough for a phone call, but not much else $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds launched at $160, but are currently listed on SteelSeries' website for $170. Unfortunately, they're out of stock basically at basically every US retailer at the time of publication. There are two versions available, one compatible with Xbox consoles and the other with PlayStation. Both models are compatible with PC, Switch, and mobile devices, and come in either black or white.

Specifications Battery Life 10 Hours Charging Case Included? Yes Bluetooth 5.3 Price $170 IP Rating IP55 Case battery 30 Hours Colors Black / White Charging Port USB-C Compatibility Xbox or PlayStation (depending on model), PC, Switch, and mobile devices Noise Cancellation Active Expand

Design & fit

Clean and not outwardly "gamer"

Close

SteelSeries opted for a pill-shaped plastic case for the GameBuds, similar to a lot of wireless earbuds on the market. Wireless charging on the case is a nice touch, as is having the dongle able to be stowed inside the case, but I would trade both of those for a slightly smaller case. The GameBuds case is almost twice the size of my AirPods Pro case, and doesn't fit as nicely in my pockets. There is a small LED on the front of the case that indicates charging status. I'm not crazy about the all-plastic construction, but I definitely don't hold it against the GameBuds.

You wouldn't look out of place wearing these on your commute, as they look pretty similar to most other wireless earbuds. The buds themselves both have a button on the face, used for a variety of in-line controls. Changing ANC modes, swapping between dongle mode and Bluetooth, and media controls are all able to be accessed through button presses. Also on the face of the buttons are some small LEDs, which will light up if placed in pairing mode, which I thought was a nice touch. There are no visible LEDs during normal use, however.

The fit of the earbuds is good, but over time I began to have some discomfort on the ridge of my ear, where the earbud was rubbing. It might just be my ears, but they were a bit sore after long-term use. Even after trying the different tip sizes, I still had discomfort after long-term use. Your mileage may vary here, but I do think I just prefer over-ear headphones if I'm consuming audio for multiple hours consecutively.

Sound quality, voice chat, and ANC

Great gaming sound in a small package

Out of the box, the GameBuds have a classic, mostly flat gaming soundstage. The lows are accentuated maybe a little bit too much, but under normal gameplay, they sound just as good as my SteelSeries Nova 5 over-ear headset. I'm impressed by how usable they are for competitive gaming specifically. I play FPS titles like Counter-Strike 2 and Escape From Tarkov at a fairly high level, and the GameBuds performed excellently. Footsteps, gunfire, and environmental sounds were all faithfully emitted, and nothing sounded out of place.

For daily music listening, I ran it through my normal gamut of genres, ranging from heavy drum and bass to outlaw country. Nothing sounded bad, but the low-end was definitely muddier than my daily driver for music, the Gen 1 AirPods Pro. With a little bit of EQ, I got the GameBuds sounding pretty good for lifestyle use, and listening to them was an enjoyable experience, unlike the microphone. The microphone is sufficient for the odd phone call, but I wouldn't rely on it for any crucial in-game communications. It might be a bit of an unfair comparison, but compared to the microphone included with most over-ear gaming headsets today, the quality is poor. I would recommend using an external mic with the GameBuds.

The ANC on the GameBuds is actually surprisingly good. It manages to drone out sounds well enough, but also doesn't have that unpleasant airplane-like pressure some headphones produce with ANC. An enjoyable experience overall. The same cannot be said for the transparency mode, however.

I might be incredibly spoiled by Apple's implementation of this in their spread of audio devices, but the transparency mode on the GameBuds is hardly different from turning noise control completely off. It's good enough to hear what's going on around me as I walk around the city, but having a conversation with them on was difficult. The audio passthrough feels too quiet and not realistic. It also made the sound of the air purifier in my office at least a few octaves higher, into something a lot less tolerable, probably because of the aforementioned quality of the integrated microphone.

Software

Good functionality with an unfortunate amount of fluff