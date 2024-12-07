Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P $100 $180 Save $80 The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is a fantastic wireless gaming headset for all your devices. It offers incredibly detailed and rich audio, 38 hours of battery life, and is now 44% off for a limited time. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

SteelSeries is pretty well known for its gaming accessories, making some of the best headsets and keyboards that you can pair with your PC. Of course, most times, you're going to be shelling out a lot of money for these devices, unless you can find them on sale for a great price.

That's where this deal on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P comes in, featuring a steep discount from both Amazon and Best Buy that knocks 44% or $100 off for a limited time. This brings the Arctis Nova 7P gaming headset down to its lowest price to date, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P gaming headset?

Arctis knows how to make accessories. As you can see from the promotional video above, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P gaming headset looks phenomenal. This model comes in white and features a sleek look thanks to the design and retractable microphone.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P gaming headset features magnetic drivers that deliver a robust sound that's accurate. Furthermore, you also have support for spatial audio and the dual audio system provides something unique, channeling sound into the headphones from two different sources.

You also get excellent wireless connectivity thanks to the included USB-C adapter. Plus, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P gaming headset offers plenty of battery life, with up to 38 hours of use. Furthermore, you can also quickly recharge the headphones with up to six hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging.

Again, this headset is versatile, great for use with PCs, game consoles, tablets and even phones. And thanks to its build, you're going to get a comfortable fit that's also extremely durable. This is just one of those headphones that you don't want to miss out on. So get it for the price while you can.