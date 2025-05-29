SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless $117 $180 Save $63

A great headset is just one of those accessories that can really take your gaming experience to a new level. Not only does it need to deliver excellent sound, but it also needs to be able to handle voice chats as well, while also being comfortable to use for hours on end. Getting these things dialed in isn't as easy as you think, which is why it's so hard to find a good gaming headset at a great price.

Luckily, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is a top-rated choice that's now down to its lowest price. By purchasing it through Amazon, you can get a hefty 35% discount off the original retail price, which brings it down to just $117. Again, this is the best price we've seen on this model, so get it while you can.

What's great about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X?

This is one of those gaming headsets that offers tons of features, while also being quite versatile. You can use it with your PC, game console, and even mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. You get fantastic sound that's both crisp and full, and there's even support for spatial audio from supported sources.

The headphones can even take in audio from two sources, utilizing a signal from the 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth, which can be handy if you're looking to multitask. The best part is that this headset is wireless, providing up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. Plus, it even has a fast charging capability that can provide six hours of use on a 15-minute charge.

Tactile buttons on the headset make it easy and convenient to control your audio, and you can even get rid of the microphone boom so you can enjoy the headphones as is without them looking out of place during your commutes. You also get fantastic durability, along with excellent comfort. This headset really does manage to deliver on all levels, and does it at a great price too.

Or if you want to go a different route, you can always grab a pair of headphones instead. But you'll most likely want to invest in a separate microphone, which will increase the total price of the set up.