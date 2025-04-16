SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset $140 $280 Save $140 A fantastic wireless gaming headset that delivers great audio while also providing hours of use and excellent comfort. For a limited time, you can save $140, which makes it the perfect time to buy. $140 at Best Buy

SteelSeries is one of those brands that has been around for a while, offering an exciting line of computing accessories. Of course, that also means that the brand does offer its own line-up of gaming headsets as well. And if you've been looking to upgrade, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is going to be a pretty solid option, delivering great sound and excellent features.

The best part is that while this headset usually comes priced at $280, you can now purchase it for less, thanks to this steep discount from Best Buy. For a limited time, you can grab this headset for half off, which brings it down to just $140. This is the best price we've seen on this headset so get it while you can.

What's great about the SteelSeries Arctis Pro?

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro delivers when it comes to audio, providing a clear and robust sound thanks to its Hi-Res drivers that cover a fantastic range of 10 to 40,000Hz. Of course, you also get reliable wireless audio thanks to the 2.4Ghz connection, but you also have the option of using Bluetooth as well.

You get hours of use, and there's even a secondary battery included that can be charged and on standby, just in case you need to really put in some long hours. Furthermore, you also get impressive comfort and durability as well, with a lightweight aluminum build and plush cushioning on the earpads.

There's also a retractable microphone that maintains voice clarity, and you get an immersive listening experience with DTS Headphone:X. Perhaps best of all is that there's a base station that comes included, providing easy access to all the settings you care about most.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this gaming headset. It provides everything you need and does so for a fair price. Get it now for just $140 while you still can because a price like this won't be around for long.