SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset $140 $280 Save $140 The SteelSeries Arctis Pro delivers on all fronts when it comes to audio, comfort, and features. The headset even has swappable batteries that allows you to keep gaming without missing a beat. Right now, you can score $140 off. $140 at Best Buy

If you're looking to level up your audio, this SteelSeries headset is going to be for you. Not only does it deliver fantastic audio and great features, but it's also one of the few gaming headsets out there that has a swappable battery. The best part is that this package comes with two batteries, which means you'll never be left without sound, no matter how long you play. While the SteelSeries Arctis Pro has a retail price of $280, it's now received a massive discount that knocks $140, dropping it down to its lowest yet.

Related Best gaming headsets in 2024 Buying a great headset is crucial for an immersive video game experience, but there are a ton of options to choose from

What's great about the SteelSeries Arctis Pro?

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless headphones provide the complete package with excellent audio, great comfort and an assortment of features. The headphones feature Hi-Res drivers that utilize neodymium magnets to produce one of the fullest sound experiences with a frequency range that can go from 10 to 40,000Hz.

The headphones also offer support for DTS:X, which will provide a truly immersive experience. In addition, you get premium construction, along with premium materials like aluminum and steel, with plush cushions around the years to allow for hours of play.

Furthermore, when it comes to the wireless connection, you'll get the option to choose between Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless audio. There's also an "Audio Command Center" that allows you to control the EQ, surround sound, and more. As stated before, these headphones also have a removable battery.

This can be swapped out for a fresh one whenever one runs out thanks to Arctis providing two batteries in this package. Overall, you really can't go wrong with a gaming headset like this. Not only do you get top-tier audio, but the features are just above the competition. So grab it now for $140 less while you can because this deal won't last long. However, if you're still on the fence, we have some other great recommendations as well.