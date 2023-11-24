SteelSeries has some of the best gaming peripherals you can purchase to get the extra advantage you need to play and win all your games. Indeed, some products are slightly pricier than others, but you can bet that you will be more than pleased with the build quality and performance you get from any of them. And now, these products are even more desirable thanks to the latest Black Friday deals, which are currently shaving off half the price of some of these amazing devices.

SteelSeries Aerox 5

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is one of the best options you can get if you’re looking to get a new gaming mouse, and you’re not interested in a wireless alternative. This fast and lightweight mouse arrives with an 18,000 CPU TrueMove Air Optical Sensor, a resistant design, universal USB-C connectivity, nine programmable buttons, and PrysmSync lighting that will let you customize how RGB lighting reacts to in-game events. The best part is that you can now get yours for $49 thanks to a 50 percent discount, which makes this an absolute steal.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless

Suppose you have more money to upgrade your battle station. In that case, I suggest you pick the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless, a super light gaming mouse that arrives with the same 18,000 CPI TrueMove Air Optical Sensor, an ultra-lightweight design that is only 68 grams, and to make things even better, you get water resistance and up to 200 hours of battery life depending on your RGB lighting configuration. This option is available for just $50 with 50 percent savings, but only if you settle for the Onyx variant, as the Snow version sells for $20 more.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard

An excellent option for those who love gaming on the go, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard comes in at $160 with 33 percent savings. It normally sells for $240, making it one of SteelSeries’ higher-end and most expensive products. Still, it’s easy to understand why, as it is one of the world’s fastest keyboards with a compact 60 percent form factor, adjustable actuation with OmniPoint 2.0, Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches, PBT keycaps, and 2.4GHz connectivity. You also get 2-in-1 action keys, allowing you to program two different actions to the same key.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard is another excellent option for those interested in a new gaming keyboard, as this option now sells for $175, thanks to a 30 percent discount. It basically has the same features as its mini variant, meaning you get adjustable actuation, PBT Keycaps, and more. However, one of the things I like the most about this keyboard is that it comes with a very convenient TKL design, and it also includes an OLED screen to help you control everything that has to do with your gaming keyboard.

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is another great option that also includes an OLED smart Display, Media Controls, and USB Passthrough to help you connect to other devices. This option is more affordable because it comes with linear and quiet switches, which are the perfect option for gaming. You also get Red RGB mechanical switches that are guaranteed to keep on working for up to 50 million key presses, and the best part is that you get to enjoy a gorgeous design made with an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame to make it more sturdy and durable. And it will look just amazing on your gaming setup. And you can get your hands on one for just $100 with 33% savings.

