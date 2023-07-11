The summer edition of Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here, and that means you'll find discounts on a lot of great PC accessories. Not only are there Prime Day GPU deals and Prime Day SSD deals floating around, but there are also many chances to save on things like the best mechanical keyboards, too if you're an Amazon Prime member. Even if you're not, you can grab a 30-day trial and unlock some great deals. Some of the deals we see floating around cover up to 40% off SteelSeries products, and not only keyboards, but also other things like mice, speakers, and headsets.

Headsets

For Prime Day, we're seeing two quality SteelSeries headsets on sale. There's both the SteelSeries Arctis 9, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 usually sells for $200, but Amazon Prime Day deals bring it down to $110, for a 45% discount. As for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, it's now down from $180 to $150, for a 24% savings.

The SteelSeries Arctis 9 is a premium headset. It has features like lossless audio, simultaneous Bluetooth, a discord-certified microphone, and a 20-hour battery life. On the other side of things, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is a great wireless multi-platform gaming headset. It comes uses the Nova Acoustic System, for 360-degree spatial sound. It works across multiple devices, too, and it's now under $140.

Source: SteelSeries SteelSeries Arctis 9 $110 $200 Save $90 $110 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 $137 $180 Save $43 $137 at Amazon

Keyboards

Plenty of SteelSeries keyboards are on sale for Prime Day, but we're highlighting three of our favorites. There's the SteelSeries Apex 7 RGB keyboard which is down to $80 from $130. There's also the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless which is down from $250 to $200, for a 20% discount. Finally, for those who prefer a keyboard with a smaller footprint, there's the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini, which is 25% off and down from $240 to $180.

If you're wondering, the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL has many premium features like an aluminum frame, per-key RGB backlighting, and an OLED mini display to control Discord, or your music. On the other side of things, the new SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless keyboard is one of the world's fastest mechanical gaming keyboards. It's e-sports ready and has features like an OLED Smart Display and 2-in-1 action keys with dual actuation. Finally, you'll love the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless keyboard if space is limited in your setup. This keyboard has durable PBT keycaps, 2-in-1 action keys, and adjustable keystroke actuation distance, so you'll perform your best in your games.

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL $80 $130 Save $50 $80 at Amazon

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless $174 $250 Save $76 $174 at Amazon

Source: SteelSeries SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless $176 $240 Save $64 $176 at Amazon

Mice

Looking for a new mouse to make navigating your favorite games easier? Just so happens there are two deals we see floating around. You can grab two SteelSeries mice at discounted prices. Those who want a quality lightweight gaming mouse will love the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless. It's now down from $130 to $90. And if you need a wired gaming mouse? You'll want to check out the wired version. It's now down from $80 to just $60.

Weighing just 74g, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless is an incredibly comfortable mouse to use. Without cables and a lack of weight makes it easy to slide and lift this pointer across a smooth surface, resulting in accurate in-game movement. The SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wired Gaming Mouse, meanwhile, is super lightweight at under 66 grams, and has programmable side buttons, with up to 18,000 DPI of tracking.

Source: SteelSeries SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless $90 $130 Save $40 $90 at Amazon

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wired Gaming Mouse $60 $80 Save $20 $60 at Amazon

Speakers

Want boosted audio for your setup? Why not consider some speakers? SteelSeries offers quality speakers, which have RGB lighting effects to match the mood of your games. One of their most expensive, the Arena 9 is usually $550, but it's now down to $440, which is $110 off. The cheaper Arena 7, meanwhile, is down from $300 to $224, a savings of $75.

The SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Gaming Speakers will help complete your setup at home. It's a setup with 5.1 surround sound, includes wireless rear speakers, had RGB lighting effects, and comes with a control pod. On the other side of things, the SteelSeries Arena 7 is a pair of great affordable speakers. The speakers feature RGB lighting effects and have easy connectivity, both wired and wireless

SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Gaming Speakers $440 $550 Save $110 $440 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arena 7 $225 $300 Save $75 $225 at Amazon

We hope you found something from SteelSeries that fits your needs and your budget thanks to these savings. But remember, these deals only run through July 12. So if it's a keyboard, a speaker, a mouse, or whatever accessory you need, act fast. These types of deals tend to run out quickly, as it's not every day a premium brand puts its items up for sale like this.