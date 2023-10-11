Source: Steelseries SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad $13 $15 Save $2 SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad is an optimized cloth surface for gaming sensors. It offers enhanced control and a large sweeping area. $13 at Amazon

If you've ever played an esports title like VALORANT or Counter-Strike, then you'll probably understand the necessity of a large mousepad. I've reached Faceit Level 10 in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Immortal in VALORANT, and really, just spend far too much time playing FPS titles. However, all of that is the reason why I value a high-quality mousepad, and the SteelSeries QcK+ costing just $13 for Amazon's Big Deal Days is up there as one of my favorite deals I've seen so far.

You may think it's just a mousepad, but the thing is that a mousepad is incredibly important to ensure the accuracy of your shots in games. If it's inconsistent, moves around a lot, or not large enough, you'll find that your aim is hindered greatly. I play on a very low sensitivity, and I used the QcK+ from 2012 all the way up until 2022 while benefiting from the full width and height of it. That means it lasted all the way from me as a 13-year-old to me having graduated from university, which is pretty crazy to think about. It's hard to get products that last that long, but the QcK+ did. Seriously, ten years.

All of that is to say that the SteelSeries QcK is one of the best upgrades you could make if you have a smaller mousepad, as it's still on the smaller-ish end of the spectrum when compared to other mousepads that some esports players will have. Regardless, though, your in-game rank will thank you for this upgrade now and in the years to come.