Foldable phones were definitely a hit back in the 2000s. But as technology evolved, they vanished and were replaced by larger, more advanced smartphones.

Recently, foldable smartphones have gained a new lease on life, showing that they can pack the same level of technology into them as regular phones. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is a great example of this technological leap, showing users that compact smartphones can definitely win you over.

Effortless design

Image Credit: OPPO

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes in a compact clamshell form that feels comfortable in your hand or pocket. Weighing a mere 191g, this smartphone boasts an aluminum frame body that blends seamlessly with the glass casing. It looks modern, resists fingerprints, and offers everything you need in a tiny package.

Image Credit: OPPO

OPPO has cleverly made one of the most subtle creases ever. The Flexion Hinge does a great job at hiding the line and has been tested over 400,000 cycles to ensure high quality. When folded 45 to 110 degrees, the phone can hold its position, making it more versatile.

Image Credit: OPPO

In FlexForm Mode, you can enjoy a variety of functions like hands-free video calling or watching your favorite videos. You can even use it as a tripod for the camera system. When folded, the hinge shows no gap, preventing dust and offering great durability over time.

Impressive display

Sporting an impressive 3.26-inch cover display, the OPPO Find N2 Flip showcases the largest cover screen on the market. Its 900 nits of brightness makes it easy to use in the sunshine and ensures you won't miss any important notifications.

For quick access to phone functions on the go, you can use the cover screen to display useful information and up to six notifications at a time. Standard functionality like battery, date, and time are also displayed. Need to send a WhatsApp reply quickly? Want to access your digital wallet to pay for your groceries? Whatever you need it for, this little cover display is perfect for quick functions when you don’t have the time to fully open your phone. You can even preview selfies or revisit the good old days of holding a camcorder to record videos of special moments.

Image Credit: OPPO

While the cover screen is stunning, the phone’s main display is also something to marvel at. With a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6.8-inch AMOLED with LTPO display, and OPPO’s Anti-Reflection Film, you’re getting a great balance between viewing quality and brightness.

Efficient cameras

The OPPO Find N2 Flip boasts an incredible camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and a front 32MP camera with a Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor that's perfect for selfies.

Alongside sensors galore, the phone also has the powerful MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. This is based on a 6nm advanced process which makes for stunning 4K AI Night Video and 4K Ultra HDR Videos.

Image Credit: OPPO

OPPO partnered with Hasselblad to offer the classic XPAN mode with Hasselblad’s natural color calibration for a more creative camera experience. If you enjoy creating visual content, you’ll be pleased with what’s on offer. From timelapse videos to group selfies with simple hand gestures, you can capture photos and videos that really hold tight to those precious memories.

Large battery and fast charging

Regardless of all the features packed into this smartphone, they are only good if the device’s battery is decent enough to allow you to enjoy it all. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ industry-leading TSMC N4 (4m-class) chipset, this phone is designed for battery optimization.

It holds a large 4,300mAh battery with a whopping 44W SuperVOOCTM charging support. This means you can charge the OPPO Find N2 Flip to 100% in less than an hour. Plus, you’ll get a generous day and a half of battery life with medium to heavy usage.

Consider the OPPO Find N2 Flip

Image Credit: OPPO

This beautifully designed device certainly delivers on its promise of providing a great foldable phone. It offers a barely noticeable crease, incredible construction, and optimized performance. If you’re looking for a compact phone that has it all, you won’t find much better than this flagship device.

Price and availability

The Find N2 Flip is priced at INR 89,999 which is quite competitive. With a host of launch offers and cashback, consumers can get this phone for INR 79,999.

Those who are interested in purchasing the device can do so from OPPO Store, Flipkart, or mainline retailers. It's available in two color options — Astral Black and Moonlit Purple — and can be configured with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.