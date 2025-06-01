Every time I set up my home network again, I go through a checklist to ensure that basic security is in place. Whether it's to use the latest Wi-Fi 7 routers or to use a custom router and firewall running OPNsense, these steps lay the groundwork for what's to come.

Part of network security is also not running any potential threats on your computer. Be cautious when downloading files from unfamiliar sources, and heed any warnings that SmartScreen or your browser may display.

They're far from a complete security solution, but without these in place, it's not worth putting extra effort into securing my home network. The most obvious security holes need to be patched first, and then it's time for further refinement. These steps work whether you're hardwiring everything or putting in a mesh network, or something in between, and even if your router doesn't have some of these settings, it's worth checking because if it does, you'll be better off changing them.

6 Change the default credentials

Because why wouldn't you?