You know, I think I like the concept of sticky notes than I do actually using them. I gotta get the pad, fetch a pen that works, scribble down what I want to remember, stick it somewhere, hope it stays, and then throw it away once I'm done. Fortunately, digital sticky notes don't share those same problems, and if you're on the hunt for something to store them all on, this DIY project is for you.

The StickiNote is a do-it-yourself digital sticky note display

As spotted by Hackster.io, the StickiNote is a notes display you can make yourself. While we're usually big fans of the Raspberry Pi here at XDA, this project doesn't use one; instead, it opts for an ESP32-P4 for its fast clock speed. In fact, all you need on the hardware side is a ESP32-P4 with fast clock and MIPI DSI support and a 10-inch MIPI DSI display.

Here's all the cool stuff you can expect from the StickiNote project:

Designed for ESP32-P4 – Optimized for ESP32-P4’s high-performance CPU and memory. MIPI DSI 10-Inch Display Support – Hardware-accelerated rendering for large screens. Digital Sticky Notes – Add, move, resize, and edit post-its effortlessly. Persistent Storage (NVS) – Saves notes as JSON in ESP32's flash memory. Animated Splash Screen – Smooth startup animation for an engaging experience. E-Paper-Like UI – Minimalist notebook-style background. Floating Action Button (FAB) – Quickly create new sticky notes. Keyboard Integration – Pop-up keyboard for text input on sticky notes. Touch & Drag Support – Move and resize post-its with intuitive gestures. Low Memory Consumption – Optimized LVGL v9 implementation for high FPS.

