Key Takeaways Microsoft updated the Sticky Notes app on OneNote with new features, including a purple tint icon for easy identification.

You can now launch Sticky Notes from the Start menu and pin notes to keep them on top of other windows.

Copying an entire note is now possible with just a few clicks by using the ellipsis icon and the "Copy" button.

If you're anything like me, you need little notes to keep track of everything going on. A little while ago, Microsoft added some Sticky Notes to OneNote alongside the default Windows notes, with the added benefit that they played ball with Microsoft's OneNote cloud system. Now, Microsoft has updated these enhanced Sticky Notes with some handy new features, including a way to differentiate them from the default notes app.

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community website, the company has pushed a brand new update for the Sticky Note app on OneNote. Now you can launch it from the Start menu, saving the number of clicks you need to perform to open them. Microsoft states that this version of Sticky Notes has a purple tint to the icon to help differentiate it from the default notes app.

Image Credit: Microsoft

The new Sticky Notes for OneNote also have some enhanced features. If you want to keep a note on top of your other windows, you can click the pin icon. This is really handy if you want to get something done in a browser but also keep track of your notes as you do, such as a shopping list.

You can also copy the entirety of a sticky note in a few clicks. Just click the ellipsis icon on a note, then click the "Copy" button. Now you can paste your stuff wherever you need it.

Microsoft says that the feature hasn't been rolled out to everyone just yet, so if you don't see it, hold tight. Microsoft stated that you'll see your notes in the Android and iOS versions of OneNote, which sounds like a great way to keep all of your notes on hand at all times. In the meantime, why not check out these OneNote tips to supercharge your productivity?