As technology evolves, it's only natural that we move on from older hardware and software, but there's always a subset of a community that likes to stay on an older version of an operating system. Windows is a prime example, with people often championing old versions instead of whatever Microsoft is promoting at that time. But at some point, you have to let go, and if you're somehow still using Windows 7, it's time to stop. The least you can do is upgrade to Windows 10, which doesn't require any money.

Windows 7 is well and truly dead, and developers have started to drop support for it. It's dangerous to keep using Windows 7 at this point.

A new computer is probably overdue

I know, spending money is not fun

You don't actually have to spend money to move on from Windows 7, but I want to start by making an argument in favor of doing so. Computers designed for Windows 7 are now well over 10 years old, and technology has evolved a lot since then. You may think your current PC works fine, and that's totally valid, but buying a new computer now, even a relatively cheap one, will be a huge upgrade for you in almost every way. Especially if you want a new laptop, everything from screens to touchpads has evolved immensely in the past decade, and a new PC will treat you so much better.

Performance has obviously come a long way, too, both for laptops and desktops. Around 11 years ago, Intel's top-tier Core i7-4770K was a quad-core, eight-thread processor that could boost up to 3.9GHz. Today's approximate equivalent, a Core i7-14700K, has 20 cores, 28 threads, and can boost up to 5.6GHz. Today's best processors are no joke. Not to mention the evolution of SSDs since that time, which also has a major impact on performance.

Again, you don't have to spend money to leave Windows 7 behind, but I highly encourage you to look for options if you can afford a new machine that runs Windows 11.

You're missing out on a ton of features

From gaming to all kinds of things