Summary The AIDA64 v7.60 update introduces new features and improvements but removes compatibility with Windows 95.

The app remains compatible with Windows 2000 and later versions.

The app now supports AMD Radeon 9070 and 9070 XT GPU cards.

Windows 95 users (if there are any), we have some bad news. The latest AIDA64 update, v7.60, is no longer compatible with Windows 95. That means if you’re still using the long-dead Windows 95 in 2025, you won’t be able to run the new version of AIDA64 on your computer.

What’s new in AIDA64 v7.60?

AIDA64 is a hardware diagnostic tool for Windows PCs which provides detailed information about your computer’s hardware specifications. Whether you want to check the installed operating system, view a list of installed applications, or access overclocking details, AIDA64 is the go-to program for all such information.

FinalWire Ltd., the company behind AIDA64, released the v7.60 update today, introducing several new features and improvements, including:

Green and purple dark themes

Asus ROG Ryujin III Series LCD support

Turing (Turzx) LCD support

Enhanced support for B840, B850 and B860 chipset motherboards

Corsair HX1200i 2023 PSU sensor support

Kernel driver security improvements

Improved support for Intel Arrow Lake-H and Arrow Lake-U processors

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT

GPU details for Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Series

FinalWire is only 25 years late in ending AIDA64 support for Windows 95

While most of the upgrades in version 7.60 were expected, what caught everyone off guard was FinalWire's decision to discontinue support for Windows 95, which, for some reason, was still supported until now. Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 95 in 2001, six years after its release in 1995.

Not only Windows 95, but AIDA64 v7.60 is also no longer compatible with Windows 98 and Windows ME, whose support Microsoft ended in 2002 and 2003, respectively. If you’re unfamiliar with Windows ME, one interesting fact about it is that it’s widely considered one of the most unstable operating systems ever, plagued by performance issues and frequent crashes. Interestingly, the app remains compatible with Windows 2000, Windows XP, and several other operating systems that lost official support years ago.